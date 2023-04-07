Newcastle United join race to sign Manchester United target Youri Tielemans



Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United target Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Peoples Person previously reported that the club had an interest in landing the Leicester midfielder on a free transfer once his contract expires.

It has been a strange season for the Belgium international, who hasn’t been in form at all.

In fact, his team are currently in a relegation battle and have recently sacked their manager after poor results.

According to Sport Witness, Newcastle, Arsenal and current La Liga leaders Barcelona are interested in the Man United target.

It is expected that some of the top clubs around Europe will make a move for the midfielder once his contract has officially expired.

Leicester has little to no chance of extending his current deal because it is impossible for them to reach continental football.

The Gunners have been interested in Tielemans all season and have recently stepped up their interest.

A move in January looked likely but they opted to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho instead.

The article reports that Liverpool held an interest in the 25-year-old but recently pulled out of the race.

It is likely that the midfielder’s wage demands are quite high but any club that lands him are no doubt getting a good player.

He scored the winning goal in the 2020-21 FA Cup final to see his team win the competition.

Despite his poor season, he has scored four goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

