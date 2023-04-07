Shay Given urges Manchester United to extend David de Gea’s contract at the club

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given has advised Manchester United to extend David de Gea‘s contract, at Old Trafford.

Speaking after United’s win against Brentford, Given praised De Gea and says he wouldn’t think twice about signing him to a new deal.

🚨🎙️ | Shay Given on De Gea: “I would extend it [De Gea’s contract] all day and wouldn't think twice, he has been phenomenal. I understand modern keepers need to play with their feet but their first job is to keep the ball out of the net.” [@BBCSport] pic.twitter.com/66ntoMSRGE — centredevils. (@centredevils) April 7, 2023

“I would extend it (De Gea’s contract) all day and wouldn’t think twice; he has been phenomenal,” he said.

Given continued by saying despite the modern goalkeeper needing to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, De Gea’s primary job is to stop goals from going in – something he is outstanding at.

“I understand modern keepers need to play with their feet, but their first job is to keep the ball out of the net,” said Given

De Gea’s shot-stopping remains one of the best in the business, but question marks have arisen as to whether he is the right keeper for the long-term Ten Hag project.

Throughout the season, De Gea’s distribution hasn’t improved, and there is no doubt Ten Hag’s preferred style demands a goalkeeper who is competent with his feet.

De Gea has lost his place in the Spanish squad in recent years, with the national side preferring the modern style of ‘keeper.

With De Gea’s contract ending at the end of this season and his year extension, at the club’s discretion, yet to be triggered, many believe this is the ideal time for United to change their number one.

However, talks regarding a new deal are ongoing, and Ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea extending at the club.

If De Gea does move on in the summer, he will be remembered as one the greatest goalkeepers to have ever played for United.

His consistency and quality down the years has deserved more in terms of team trophies, but De Gea’s performances have not gone unrewarded by the fans.

De Gea won the coveted Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times in five seasons between the 2013/14 and 2017/18 campaigns.

Spanish Dave’s commitment to the club in testing times will forever be remembered, and his legacy will always be intact, whatever he decides at the end of the season.