The Glazers eye a third round of bidding for Manchester United sale



The Glazers could possibly be looking at a third round of bidding for the sale of Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, the interested parties have not yet matched the Glazer’s asking price.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the two parties that have declared their interest publicly in buying the club.

The report goes on to say:

“But a mergers and acquisitions source has told this site that there is a real possibility that the Glazers could invite another set of offers if their valuation – believed to be around £6 billion – has not been met.”

“Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim’s bids are believed to be closer to the £5bn mark, and both parties have stressed that they will not be strongarmed into overpaying.”

“Elliott Management are confirmed as one of the financial groups looking to provide the capital for a deal.”

“It is believed that Ares Management are also in the mix.”

There remains a possibility that the Glazers could entertain investment offers from the United States of America and stay in charge.

They would be able to generate enough capital to buy out their four siblings.

As per the report, the Raine Group could make a concrete decision within the next seven days.

