Aaron Wan-Bissaka produces towering performance in superb win against Everton



Manchester United put two goals past Everton at Old Trafford today to go back into third place in the Premier League table.

United grabbed their goals through Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial who came on as a substitute in the second half.

The Red Devils had 64% possession to Everton’s 36%. Erik ten Hag’s men registered an astronomical 29 shots with 11 being on target.

Everton on the other hand had 15 shots, but only one challenged David de Gea.

The Toffees successfully made 326 passes, with a success rate of 71%. United made 609 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%.

Central to United’s win was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The English defender started the game ahead of Diogo Dalot and repaid Erik ten Hag’s faith with a solid showing.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Wan-Bissaka had a pass accuracy of 89%.

He had 88 touches of the ball to his name. As is expected with Wan-Bissaka, the right-back was defensively astute.

Out of the seven ground duels he delved into, the 25-year-old won five of them. He also made five ball recoveries and four clearances.

Wan-Bissaka tried to make two tackles and was successful on both occasions – a 100% tackle success rate.

The United star was equally impressive going forward and in attacking phases. Offensively, Wan-Bissaka contributed with two key passes.

He embarked on four dribbles and was triumphant in three of them.

2 key passes Another excellent performance. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/6JgC8Aoe7s — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 8, 2023

Certainly, Wan-Bissaka is at the moment giving Dalot a run for his money for a starting berth in the right-wing position. He is more than holding his own and constantly giving Ten Hag something to ponder about when a team is being selected.

