Anthony Martial shows his class and Erik ten Hag will hope he can replace Marcus Rashford



Manchester United spurned chances galore but ended up securing all three points with a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United climbed to third in the Premier League standings and in the process built up a six-point cushion over Tottenham who are fifth.

The Red Devils were in complete command of the contest from the first whistle and could have won by a handsome margin if not for the heroics from Jordan Pickford in the Toffees goal.

United had a total of 21 shots in the first-half, more than any other team has had in the opening 45 minutes this season but none of their attackers could profit.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were guilty of spurning gilt-edged chances before Scott McTominay drove home the opener.

It was a familiar tale in the second-half as United kept missing chances before an Everton mistake allowed substitute Anthony Martial to secure the three points.

The match was the perfect illustration of why the Red Devils have been rumoured to be chasing an elite striker ahead of next season.

In most home games this campaign, the Reds have created numerous openings but goals have just not come as frequently as manager Erik ten Hag would have liked.

Rashford, who has been the team’s top-scorer, still seems to be more adept at scoring worldies than easy tap-ins while the other front players continue to remain goal-shy.

Martial’s introduction and subsequent ice-cold finish was a reminder of his undoubted talent and why the Dutch boss trusted him at the start of the season when everyone wanted him gone from the club.

The French forward, when fit, remains the team’s most adept finisher and Saturday’s strike was his 12th goal involvement against the team from Merseyside, his most goal involvements against any opponent.

With Rashford hobbling off due to a potential groin strain, Ten Hag will need Martial to stay fit and fire United in the coming games.

United still have the chance to add the FA Cup and Europa League to their trophy cabinet and the United No 9 could prove to be vital.

This could be his last-chance to save his United career from petering out. It is time for Martial to make it count.

