Confirmed Man United XI vs Everton: Harry Maguire and Aaron-Wan Bissaka start



Erik ten Hag has picked Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for this lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford.

Maguire comes in for Raphael Varane, who is likely to have been put in cotton wool for Thursday’s crucial Europa League clash with Sevilla.

Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot in what has become a hotly contested right back slot.

Tyrell Malacia deputises for the injured Luke Shaw.

David de Gea continues in goal.

Ahead of the defence there are no changes from the team that beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to play the deeper pivot role alongside Scott McTominay again, with Marcel Sabitzer in the hole.

Marcus Rashford will lead the line again, flanked by Antony on the right and Jadon Sancho on the left.

Christian Eriksen is on the bench as he returns from a long lay-off caused by a horror tackle by Reading’s Andy Carroll.

Anthony Martial is also on the bench as he continues his slow re-introduction to the starting lineup.

Eriksen and Martial are joined on the bench by Jack Butland, Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Varane, Fred, Facundo Pellistri and Wout Weghorst.

The Dane’s presence on the bench opens up the possibility of United’s first choice midfield being reinstated on Thursday.

Casemiro completes his supension today and will be available both for the Europa League clash and for next Sunday’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.