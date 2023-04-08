Erik ten Hag blames brutal schedule for Marcus Rashford’s injury against Everton



Erik ten Hag seemed highly concerned about Marcus Rashford‘s injury in his side’s 2-0 win over Everton.

The Manchester United striker was brought off in the final minutes of the game versus Everton after a suspected groin injury.

The Red Devils put on a commanding performance in front of their home fans and could have easily won by three or four more goals.

They were excellent in and out of possession and dominated the visitors in all aspects of the match.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet as United moved back into third place in the Premier League.

Rashford’s injury hampered a joyous afternoon at Old Trafford.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

“It was a brilliant performance, we have played three games in six days and they still delivered this, it is a big compliment to the team.”

“Everton are hard to beat, we saw that in the last weeks.”

On Rashford’s injury, he said: “We have to wait, doesn’t look well.”

“Once again, that is due to the schedule. It can’t be you playing three games in six days. We have to protect our players.”

"He's a great player, a great personality. "I'm so happy I have him in my squad." Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lauds Scott McTominay and provides an injury update on Marcus Rashford after their win over Everton. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/rvhKyL556f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2023

Casemiro is now available for selection after completing his red-card suspension.

With Rashford likely to miss a few games, other attacking players will need to step up.

