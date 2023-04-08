Fabrizo Romano says talks between Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong are heating up

Manchester United have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Christian Falk, via Fabrizio Romano‘s Daily Briefing in caughtoffside.com, has given an update on Frimpong’s situation.

Falk says Leverkusen are almost resigned to losing Frimpong and that United are at the front of the queue for his signature, having held talks with the Germans.

“It is getting hotter and hotter with Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong. There are talks. Leverkusen know that they probably will lose their right-back,” he said.

Falk then revealed that whilst the rumours that Bayern Munich are interested in gazumping the deal may be rife, they will not stand in United’s way.

“There are rumors that Bayern are interested in United target Frimpong too. That’s not the case – Bayern will not disturb the transfer poker,” said the Bundesliga expert.

Frimpong has impressed for Xabi Alonso’s side since his move from Celtic in 2021.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the 22-year-old and would love to make him part of his squad for next season.

The right-back birth at Old Trafford is still up for grabs with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka currenly sharing the role.

Question marks still remain over both players and Ten Hag believes Frimpong may be the answer for his long term project in Manchester.

If Frimpong was to move to United, one of Dalot or Wan-Bissaka will likely be shown the exit door.

United fans are expecting a busy summer with Ten Hag building the foundations to mount a serious charge for the Premier League title next season.