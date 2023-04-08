Man United have already decided not to make Wout Weghorst’s deal permanent



Wout Weghorst’s loan deal will not be made permanent by Manchester United at the end of this season, according to a new report.

The 30 year old was playing at Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Burnley when United negotiated his loan in January after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United had found themselves without a single senior striker, as they had already not replaced Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood was unavailable pending a criminal investigation and Anthony Martial was out injured.

Initially, the 6ft6in striker did well, working tirelessly in the press and playing with a smile on his face and fire in his belly.

But his limitations have become very clear despite manager Erik ten hag’s public praise for him and according to Football Insider, the decision has already been made not to buy the player from the Clarets at the end of the loan spell.

“Man United have decided to not sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“Erik ten Hag has been impressed by Weghorst‘s attitude and work rate since joining the Manchester club, but remains focused on bringing a world-class centre-forward to Old Trafford in the summer.”

Ten Hag said before United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle last weekend that his compatriot had a good chance of clinching a permanent deal.

“Of course [it could be made permanent]”, he said, “I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well. He’s doing a really cool job for us.”

But Weghorst’s performance at St James’ Park did not reward his manager’s faith and he was subsequently dropped for the midweek game against Brentford, despite Martial still not being ready to start in his place.

Nobody expected the Dutchman to become United’s main striker on a permanent basis, but it was thought that Ten Hag was open to keeping him as a third or fourth choice option.

But if Football Insider’s source is to be believed, the writing is now on the wall for the likeable giant.