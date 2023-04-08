Manchester United favourites to sign Emma Watson

Manchester United are on course to sign Rangers midfielder Emma Watson ahead of the summer transfer window.

United were interested in the youngster this time last year but the then 16 year-old was persuaded to stay at Rangers by the promise of first team football.

She started the last two Scottish Women’s Premier League games and scored twice in the recent 5-0 thrashing of Patrick Thistle.

She made her debut for Scotland in their 1-0 victory over Australia and was hailed as “one of the best players on the pitch”.

She is expected to feature in their next friendly against Costa Rica on Tuesday at Hampden Park.

United have been looking at a number of young, homegrown talents as they look to build for the future and yesterday it was reported that the club had made an official approach for 17-year old Evie Rabjohn from Villa.

Also on their radar is 20-year old Brighton and England international Katie Robinson, who is hoping to be included in Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup squad.

United’s Head of Women’s Football, Polly Bancroft and defender Maya Le Tissier have switched from Brighton in the last nine months.

United have really invested in youth in recent years having signed Carrie Jones who has made 10 senior appearances for the club and who is currently on loan at Leicester gaining valuable first team experience.

Grace Clinton joined the Reds in the Summer and has been thriving on loan at Bristol who are looking to return to the WSL at the end of this season.

United will be looking ahead as a number of players’ futures at the club are currently uncertain.

It remains to be seen whether Lionesses star Alessia Russo will sign a new contract with the club as her contract expires in summer.

Discussions with other players like Ona Batlle and Mary Earps are ongoing also.