Manchester United’s chances of landing Victor Osimhen or Rasmus Hojlund improve



Manchester United’s dominant win against Everton on Saturday was a perfect example of why the Red Devils are searching for a striker ahead of next season.

They had 21 first-half shots against Everton, the most among any team in the Premier League this season. But they only had one goal to show for their efforts.

Top scorer Marcus Rashford was found by teammates on more than one occasion but he spurned gilt-edged chances while Antony did not fare any better.

United’s goalscoring woes

The Mancunian has shown his ability to score worldies and has improved his finishing this season but one-on-ones still do not come naturally to him.

No other forward players at the club has hit double figures in the league, which has severely hampered by United’s current campaign.

The injury-prone Anthony Martial is a far better finisher but it will be difficult for manager Erik ten Hag to trust him going forward unless he produces dramatic results in the final weeks of the season.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has displayed plenty of heart but is not considered to be the answer to United’s goalscoring problems.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen and rising superstar Rasmus Hojlund but will find it difficult to extract them from their clubs due to the fees being mentioned.

But according to 90min, United’s chances of landing one of the aforementioned duo could be on the rise as both Napoli and Atalanta have zeroed in on a potential replacement.

United could profit from Retegui transfer

New Italy international Mateo Retegui could hold the key in United’s race for the two deadly strikers.

“Sources have told 90min that there are indeed several Italian sides who would be interested in signing Retegui this summer.

“Atalanta may sell Rasmus Hojlund and Napoli could move on Victor Osimhen for huge fees, with Mateo Retegui eyed as a potential replacement for either side,” the report mentioned.

This is a welcome development for United who will be hoping to land one of their top targets in the summer to fill a gaping void in the squad.

