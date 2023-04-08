Match report: Manchester United 2 – 0 Everton

Manchester United are back up to third in the Premier League after beating Everton 2-0.

The first chance came for Sabitzer whose powerful shot inside the box in the opening three minutes was deflected just wide.

Following a corner, McTominay snatched at a volley that was slightly behind him and it flew over the bar.

A corner for Everton allowed United to counter-attack, Rashford picked out Sancho who burst into the box but he squared it and no one was there.

Moments later, Rashford ran in behind and found himself one on one with Pickford, but he hit it straight at the Everton shot-stopper.

Again United came, Fernandes delivered a cross, Rashford was there but Pickford punched the ball almost off the United striker’s head. We hadn’t even played ten minutes yet.

Antony was unmarked from a United corner, he had time to control it just outside the box and strike it well, it hit the post and Wan-Bissaka was there to pounce on the rebound but incredibly he slotted it wide.

Simms was given way too much space, no one tracked him and he had an easy chance but he dragged his shot wide too.

United were making some brilliant runs, Fernandes with a lovely ball to Antony on the half way line who burst forward, his shot again was straight at Pickford.

It was chance after chance for United, Antony was in behind again but didn’t take the shot when he had the chance, that would have been a brilliant assist for De Gea.

After 16 shots for the Reds, finally one of them counted and it was a lovely worked goal, Sancho picking out McTominay’s run and he squeezed it past Pickford from a tight angle.

Antony had another chance on the stroke of half-time but it was another brilliant save from Pickford.

Could United keep up the pressure in the second half and add to their tally or would Everton learn from their first half mistakes?

Everton were much better in the second half, creating chances of their own and cutting those long balls out that had provided so many chances for the Reds prior to half-time.

It was getting feisty out there as Coleman went down under a soft challenge and covered the ball with his body and McTominay kicked at it and the forlorn man, sparking a tussle.

A chance for United came from the counter as Sabitzer found Fernandes but his header was well saved by Pickford.

Rashford had a chance from outside the box but his strike was off-target.

United managed to double their lead despite having fewer opportunities. A long ball to Rashford was cut out by Coleman but he failed to control it and Rashford nicked it. He squared to Martial who from a central position in the box was never going to miss.

With Rashford down injured, Everton had a chance to attack but Coleman’s long range effort was straight at De Gea.

The returning Eriksen had chance to make it 3 but Pickford was there again. He denied Malacia twice before the game was over too.



Team: De Gea, Maguire, Malacia, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony (Martial 60), Sabitzer (Fred 76), Sancho (Eriksen 77), Rashford