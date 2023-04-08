Newcastle United see Scott McTominay as a great addition to their squad as they plot summer move

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay, is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks.

As reported by givemeport.com, The Magpies see the midfield man as ideal addition to their squad at St. James’ Park.

McTominay is believed to be open to the move in order to secure regular first team football at a crucial stage in his career.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones says Newcastle see the Scot as more of a squad player than a guaranteed first team starter.

“Newcastle like Scott McTominay, but it’s not because of his goal-scoring, but because they believe he’d be a really effective squad player,” says Jones

Jones also warned Newcastle fans of getting over excited about the potential of the midfielder, saying he still has to prove himself at the top level.

“McTominay is a good player and he does turn in some good performances, but I still don’t think we should get too excited because he scored a few goals,” said Jones.

Erik ten Hag is expected to dip into the market for a top quality midfielder in the summer, which would effectively leave McTominay’s place in the squad redundant.

United are believed to be happy to let McTominay leave the club but will expect a decent fee for the Scottish international.

Since breaking into the first team in 207, McTominay has made over 200 appearances for United.

His commitment to the cause has never been in question but lack of quality on the ball on a consistent basis has held the midfielder back from nailing down a regular first team spot.

Despite the transfer speculation, McTominay will have his part to play in the final stretch of what could be a memorable season for United.

Favourites to finish in the top four of the Premier League and into the later rounds of both the FA Cup and Europa League, McTominay will be desperate to end the season strong, especially if it’s to be his last in a red shirt.