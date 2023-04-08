Paul Scholes says Harry Kane will not move to Manchester United in the summer

Paul Scholes says Manchester United will not sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming transfer window.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Scholes believes Kane is happy where he is and is unlikely to make the move to Old Trafford in the summer.

“I think Harry is very happy where he is. If he was going to move it would have been to Man City a couple of years ago. I just think he’s very happy at Tottenham doing what he’s doing.” said Scholes.

The former United man also feels the logistics of the transfer is something the club should be wary of, with Tottenham historically not an easy club to do business with.

“It’s a risk as well for Man United, if you put all your eggs in that Harry Kane basket and all of a sudden Daniel Levy is messing you about, you might end up with no one,” he added.

However, Scholes did admit that if a deal could be done, Kane would bring a guarantee of goals, quality and experience to United’s squad.

“If you get him early, brilliant. He would be fantastic, 25 goals guaranteed,” he said.

United’s lack of goal outside of Marcus Rashford will be a cause for concern to Erik ten Hag and a top quality centre forward is top of the manager’s summer wish list.

Kane would certainly bring the attributes and mentality to lead the line for United, with the England captain desperate to end his career with a trophy or two.

The 30-year-old is no closer to agreeing an extension to his current deal at Spurs, which expires at the end of next season.

If Tottenham are to make some money on their star man then this summer looks like their best chance of doing so.

Daniel Levy turned down a mega money offer from Manchester City at the end of last season but may be softer in his stance this summer, given Kane’s current contract situation.