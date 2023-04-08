Player ratings: Man United 2 – 0 Everton

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 8 – The Spaniard’s finest performance for United in a long, long time. Should have claimed his first assist for the club when he played a wonderful pass to send Antony through, but the Brazilian International failed to capitalise.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Missed an absolute sitter in the opening minutes but ventured forward to good effect overall.

Harry Maguire 7.5 – A commanding performance on his return to the line-up from the United skipper. His pings to the left are a sight for sore eyes.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Another stellar performance from the Butcher.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Looked a little too eager to impress at times.

Marcel Sabitzer 7 – Solid.

Scott McTominay 8.5 – Took his goal superbly. Didn’t allow Casemiro’s absence to be felt for a moment. We’d be daft to sell him.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Showed some superb touches, linked up well with the likes of Rashford and Sabitzer. Grabbed a well-taken assist for the opener to cap an excellent all-round display.

Bruno Fernandes 9.5 – Superb despite being deployed in a more deeper role. An almost Scholesy-esque performance from the Portuguese who has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Constant threat from the get go. Set up Anthony Martial for the second brilliantly, but pulled up with what looked like a possible groin strain moments later, and was replaced swiftly. United fans will be desperately hoping that isn’t a serious problem going forward.

Antony 6.5 – Got into some great positions but wasteful with his finishing. Replaced by Martial just past the hour mark.

Substitutes:

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Marked his comeback with a well-taken goal. His injury record is a real shame, the man has so much potential.

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – The Dane received a warm applause from the Old Trafford faithful as he returned from a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Played some lovely passes.

Fred 6 – Brought his manic energy to the fore for the final quarter.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Replaced the injured Rashford and his constant pressing caused the Everton backline all kinds of headaches.