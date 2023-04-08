Scott McTominay ready to leave Manchester United if his game time does not improve



Manchester United’s midfield options are not adequate enough to sustain a challenge on all four fronts and manager Erik ten Hag wants to change that going forward.

Casemiro’s suspension and Christian Eriksen‘s injury meant the Dutch manager had to rely on Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer and both did not have the best of outings against Newcastle.

United did win the subsequent game against Brentford but the Red Devils need to bring in stronger squad options going forward.

United need midfield reinforcements

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of midfielders including Frenkie de Jong, Alexis Mac Allister, Jude Bellingham and Romeo Lavia.

A move for either one of them could spell the end for McTominay, who has fallen way down the pecking order since Casemiro’s arrival.

According to Football Insider, the Scot has informed the United management of his desire to quit and seek pastures new if his fortunes do not improve.

With United seeking midfield reinforcements, the United academy graduate could find minutes even more hard to come by and thus would want a move away in search of regular game time.

“Scott McTominay has informed the Man United board that he wants to leave this summer if dropped further down the pecking order.

McTominay ready to quit United

“McTominay wants regular playing time while at the peak of his career, and he views another midfield signing in the summer as a huge threat to his role in the squad,” the report added.

The 26-year-old has made 34 appearances across all competitions for United this season, but has started only 15 times and garnered a total of 1,028 Premier League minutes.

In contrast, McTominay had played 2,392 minutes of Premier League action last season and was a regular under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Scottish international has been linked with a move to Newcastle and that could be the only sure-shot way of earning regular minutes, something McTominay needs now that he is at the peak of his prowess.

