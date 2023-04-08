Tyrell Malacia replaces Luke Shaw in stellar fashion during win against Everton



Manchester United eased past Everton to clinch all three points at Old Trafford in a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

In what was in the end a comfortable victory for the Red Devils, United created countless chances and took another step toward a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

While the goalscorers will undoubtedly take the plaudits, United’s win was also facilitated by the team’s defensive solidity.

Crucial to this sound defence was Tyrell Malacia.

The Dutchman came in for Luke Shaw who picked up an injury during United’s mid-week clash against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag insisted before the game that Shaw’s injury is not serious but the Englishman would not play against Everton as a precaution.

Malacia however ensured that Shaw was not missed.

The former Feyenoord star had an impressive 87% pass accuracy. During the time he was on the pitch, Malacia had 87 touches of the ball to his name.

The defender completed 53 passes and made an astonishing eight ball recoveries to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Malacia won a tremendous six of his challenges on the ground and won all three of his tackles.

The 23-year-old made three crucial clearances.

Out of the three dribbles Malacia embarked on, he completed two of them. The player also intercepted the ball twice in a defensively masterful performance.

Again, Malacia proved his reliability. An ever-dependable presence, Malacia is enjoying a stellar maiden campaign and he could become a world class defender in years to come.

