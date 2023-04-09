Bayern Munich baulk at price for Man United target Harry Kane



Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as Bayern Munich appear to be hesitant over spending big on the player.

The England captain has been the subject of intense transfer speculation amidst suggestions he could be leaving Spurs in the summer.

Kane’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season and, while Tottenham are looking to extend his deal, an agreement is thought to be some way off.

Desperately in need of a centre forward, the Red Devils are monitoring the forward’s situation and are likely plotting their move.

But reports have suggested that Bayern Munich would rival United for the Spurs talisman’s signature, offering Kane a sure-fire shot at silverware.

It seems, however, that the sort of fee Tottenham would expect could be beyond the reach of the Bavarian giants.

“I don’t rule anything out but can we afford such a transfer and do we want such a transfer?” pondered Bayern’s chief financial officer Dr Michael Diederich when asked if his club would spend €100m on a player.

“We have to keep an eye on our profitability.” (The Mirror)

Kane is unlikely to move for much less than €100m, which could put Bayern out of the running for the goalscorer.

And while there may be other interested parties, Manchester United certainly appears to be the most obvious destination for Harry Kane.

Of course, there is still the possibility that the striker could stay with the Lillywhites beyond the summer.

He may even look to see out his contract and leave on a free transfer in 2024, at which point he would surely have his pick of clubs.