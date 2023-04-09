Anthony Martial will be vital to Manchester United’s run in



Erik ten Hag has had plenty to deal with in terms of injuries of late, with fresh concerns over Marcus Rashford adding to his woes. But during the 2-0 win at Old Trafford over Everton, Anthony Martial gave the Manchester United boss reason for optimism.

The Frenchman has endured an injury-ravaged campaign, having started just eight games this term and seemingly stumbling from one issue to the next.

“Every time in different areas,” Ten Hag said back in February, referring to what was – at the time – five separate injury layoffs. “At the minute, it is his hip.”

Yesterday Martial returned from yet another layoff, but he certainly made these words, taken from the same press conference, ring true: “He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available. He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent.”

Martial may only have been fit for a thirty-minute appearance from the bench, but his impact was immediately apparent.

Shortly after his introduction, he could be seen demanding the ball from Lisandro Martinez, having intelligently dropped off the Everton backline and adjusting himself to receive the ball in the channel. Martinez – an accomplished passer able to play into those areas with ease – found him to set up a direct attack.

And while that particular instance ultimately came to nothing, it was a clear indicator of exactly what Martial brings to the team when he does get himself onto the pitch.

He is a player who wants the ball, can take it on the turn, and can threaten a defence. Wout Weghorst, for all of his energy and enthusiasm, is none of those things.

In the Dutchman’s last start against Newcastle United, he touched the ball just ten times and played four passes. Yesterday, in less than half the time, Martial had 21 of the former and 13 of the latter, one of which set up a big chance.

He scored as well, of course. It was his seventh of the season, and with two assists also to his name, it means that the 27-year-old has now been directly involved in a goal every 81 minutes this season. Comparatively, Weghorst has managed an involvement roughly every 388 minutes in a Man United shirt.

Anthony Martial’s inability to actually be available to play enough minutes is a perfectly valid criticism of any plan that depends upon him but, with United now approaching what could prove to be the defining weeks of their season, Erik ten Hag will certainly be looking to the number nine to bring plenty to the table.

This Manchester United team is far better with him in it.