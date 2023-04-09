Bruno Fernandes the ‘Quarterback’: Erik ten Hag finds another way



Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton yesterday saw Bruno Fernandes reprise his deeper role from the Brentford win to devastating effect yesterday.

The Portuguese playmaker put in an imperious display, fashioning six key passes as he put the Toffees’ defence to the sword.

According to The Athletic, he was instrumental in the Red Devils’ ability to mix up their chance creation, with three opportunities carved out by open-play passes over fifty metres in distance. Up until yesterday, United had created just one chance from such passes all season.

Fernandes made two big chances alone during the match – one for each of Man United’s wingers. First Antony, then Marcus Rashford, were left one on one with Jordan Pickford, who needed to produce heroic stops to keep the scores level at that point.

It was not solely Fernandes going long, with Tyrell Malacia also showing off his passing range with a diagonal out to Antony, who again forced a fine save.

Even David de Gea got it on the act, finding Antony direct from a goal kick to again strike at the Evertonian defence.

United may not have scored from any of these instances, but it was clear that the approach unsettled the Everton defence to great effect, allowing Erik ten Hag’s side to assert control over the match by keeping the Toffees under the cosh throughout the first half, in particular.

Man United had 21 shots in the first 45 minutes alone, with an Expected Goals value of 2.69 before the break – numbers that have not been achieved in one half by any side in the Premier League this season.

They kept up their intense approach in the second half and finished the game with an additional six passes over thirty metres in length – one of which led to Anthony Martial’s goal to double the advantage.

On that occasion it was Lisandro Martinez who played the searching ball after pressure from Neil Maupay opened up the space. A hint of good fortune with Seamus Coleman failing to control the ball may have helped, but it was a gamble that ultimately allowed Rashford to tee up Martial and put the match to bed.

But key to it all was Fernandes’ position. The United star was more than happy to sit deep and ping passes around the pitch, often switching play to keep Everton’s defence constantly shifting to respond.

Ten Hag’s men were seemingly able to create space at will, in no small part due to their use of the ball to tire out their opponents.

Described by The Athletic as a ‘quarterback’ in this match, it is clear that Fernandes enjoyed the extra space afforded to him away from the opposing defensive midfielders. He is so used to being double marked by teams that one imagines the Portugal star must have felt this match a training session.

With Christian Eriksen and Casemiro coming back into the fold, it is unclear whether Bruno will be tasked with a similar role again for some time, but he has proven himself to be a valuable option in a number of roles this season. This might be one of the best.