Fabrizio Romano reveals what Jeremie Frimpong transfer hinges on



Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United may well have a clear run at Jeremie Frimpong in the summer, despite the player’s agent meeting representatives of FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich recently.

The reliable reporter wrote of the Red Devils’ longstanding interest in the Bayer Leverkusen fullback in his Caught Offside column.

“Manchester United have Jeremie Frimpong on their radar since October, he’s appreciated but it will also depend on the situation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” said Romano.

“I reported two days ago that his agent also met with Bayern and Barcelona, these were normal meetings and it’s still no time for official bids or negotiations, also because Bayern have not made any decision yet on João Cancelo and Barça are still quiet due to Financial Fair Play.”

With Frimpong an ideal candidate to add some attacking spark to United’s right flanks, news of interest from other European heavyweights may have proved worrisome.

However, with Bayern weighing up their options regarding Cancelo and Barcelona running aground of financial issues, it would seem that United are favourites to land the Dutchman.

Of course, Wan-Bissaka’s situation remains unclear, with the former Crystal Palace star having hit good form since the turn of the year.

There is still the assumption that Ten Hag would prefer a more consistent contributor to Man United’s attacking play in his position, but Wan-Bissaka could well be forcing his way into the manager’s future planning with his performances.

It will be up to the player to decide if he wants a move for guaranteed first team football in a more comfortable environment.

United are unlikely to sign a new right back if they are unable to shift one of the two first-teamers currently on the books. Diogo Dalot appears to be safe, having played well under Ten Hag, although his form has dropped off somewhat since his return from the World Cup.

Both players are currently set to see their contracts expire at the end of next season as things stand, although Dalot is understood to have been offered fresh terms.

It therefore looks as though Wan-Bissaka is the more likely of the two to make way for Frimpong, should Manchester United find a buyer.