Man United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hints at exit from S.S. Lazio



Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic so often that he is in danger of becoming the next Wesley Sneijder.

However, with midfield reinforcements desperately needed at Old Trafford this summer and the Serbian entering the final year of his contract, the stars could finally be aligned for the dream transfer to take place.

Milinkovic-Savic has the ideal profile for Ten Hag’s United. Capable of playing across the midfield and in the number 10 role, United would be getting a versatile, strong pass-master who has consistently ranked among the best midfielders in Italy.

The 28 year old ignited speculation over his future this week by saying (via Calciomercato.com) “Renewal? We’ll talk about it at the end of the year, but it depends on the results on the field.” That could be taken to mean if Lazio qualify, as expected, for the Champions League, he will renew, but it could also mean that results on the field for potential destinations could dictate their appeal.

The hints were there in the interview that a move could be on the cards. He also said “I’ve been here for eight years, lately I feel like a leader, but it depends on my teammates. If they don’t follow me, we’re going nowhere.”

When a footballer speaks about how long he’s been at a club, it often means he’s got itchy feet. And when he questions his teammates’ commitment, it is a definite sign he is considering his future.

The fact is that whether or not the Rome club qualifies for the Champions League, they are unlikely to win it, and even the Scudetto is a tough ask. The club has only ever won Serie A twice, in 1974 and 2000.

Milinkovic-Savic’s situation is similar to that of Harry Kane; now at the peak of his powers, wanting silverware at some point in his career, and knowing that is unlikely to be achieved if he stays where he is.

In his prime playing years and with a potential price tag of somewhere around €70-€80 million, “SMS” would be a world-class addition to Ten Hag’s squad. He is not a like-for-like alternative to Frenkie de Jong, the manager’s most coveted midfielder, but he is arguably a more complete player, physically stronger and more aggressive and considerably more versatile.

If the opportunity does arise, United will not have the same level of competition from Juventus as they have had previously, as the Old Lady’s 15-point fine means they are almost certain to not qualify for the Champions League and their internal turmoil has left them toxic in terms of being a potential transfer destination.

Nonetheless, the Turin side’s ability to forge a deal with the star’s agents in the past speak to an openness to a move on his part.

According to Calciomercato.com, “Much more than a simple agreement in principle had been found on several occasions between the Juventus club and his agents, even last season. However, Juve preferred to bet everything on the return of Paul Pogba rather than get a complicated negotiation with [Lazio president] Lotito into full swing: Milinkovic’s entourage was sure they could move him for a much lower figure than what they had hoped for for years, and close or very close to €100 million, but it wasn’t enough.”

With another year of his playing career eaten up and another closer to his contract expiry, that €100m figure would now, presumably, have to be replaced by a significantly lower one.