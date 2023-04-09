Manchester United set price tag for Newcastle target Scott McTominay



Scott McTominay has been the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United going back as far as the January transfer window, but Manchester United may well have priced him out of a move.

That is according to the Daily Star, who claim that the Red Devils have slapped a £50m price tag on their academy graduate.

Eddie Howe is a known admirer of the Scotland international and is thought to be keen on signing McTominay in the summer.

The Magpies are in dire need of midfield reinforcement, and the player’s Premier League experience and physicality would make him a fine addition at St James’ Park.

McTominay has been in good form of late, scoring five goals in his last five matches, including the opener in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Everton yesterday.

But with Casemiro set to return to action following his suspension, and Christian Eriksen coming back to fitness after a long-term injury, McTominay is likely to slide back down the pecking order.

His troubles for gametime will only be compounded next season should United sign another midfielder as expected.

The 26-year-old midfielder has put in some good performances for United this season, but Erik ten Hag is thought to want players more suitable for his preferred style as he looks to shape the squad in his image.

And in the manager’s pursuit of a playmaking midfielder – and, of course, a marquee centre forward – a move for McTominay could make sense for all parties.

Ten Hag will need funds to reinvest into his squad and if United can get £50m for their combative midfielder, it would go a long way to helping to secure top targets.

Whether Newcastle are prepared to pay such a sum remains to be seen, however.

While the Daily Star believe Howe would see McTominay as an important starter, reports elsewhere have suggested that the Scot would be merely a squad player on Tyneside.