Marcel Sabitzer is keen on extending his stay at Manchester United

by Raj Dholakia
Marcel Sabitzer is reportedly keen on remaining at Old Trafford beyond his loan spell.

Manchester United signed the Austrian midfielder on a temporary deal in January.

Christian Eriksen’s untimely injury forced United to enter the market for a midfielder.

Since his arrival, Sabitzer has shown his quality on the pitch.

The 29-year-old has adjusted well to Erik ten Hag’s system, providing balance and stability.

He is extremely versatile and can play as a number six, number eight, and number ten.

According to Football Insider, Sabitzer is happy to extend his stay in Manchester, with the club keen on signing him.

The report states:

“It is understood that all parties involved in a potential deal this summer are keen to complete negotiations quickly.”

“Sabitzer is happy at Old Trafford and has informed his agent to agree to terms over a permanent deal.”

“United are eager to open negotiations in the coming weeks, and Bayern Munich are open to letting Sabitzer leave provided their £25-30million asking price is met.”

Sabitzer’s all-round skills will significantly enhance United’s midfield depth.

 

 

