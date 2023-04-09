Marcus Rashford reaches 350 games for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford‘s appearance in Manchester United’s win against Everton yesterday (Saturday) was his 350th game for the club.

As reported by United’s official website, the weekend win was a very significant day for Rahsford who reached the milestone.

United produced one of their best displays of the season to mark the occassion but unfortunately for Rashford, he was forced to leave the field early due to an apparant groin strain.

Despite the injury, the day will go down as a special one for Marcus, who has been at the club since he was a boy.

To reach 350 games at only the age of just 25 is a remarkable achievment and one Marcus and his family will be very proud of.

The Wythenshawe born forward made his debut for United against Midtjylland in the Europa League, after injury forced Louis van Gaal‘s hand in February 2016.

Since then, Rashford hasn’t looked back, scoring 121 times for the club, with 27 of them coming this season – making him far and away the clubs top scorer for the campaign.

Rashford is currently enjoying his most prolific season to date and equalled Dennis Viollet’s record of scoring in nine consecutive home games earlier this year.

The forward has played in every competition possible since his debut, with the breakdown of appearances as follows:

Premier League: 233, Europa League: 35, Champions League: 29, FA Cup: 29, League Cup: 22, Super Cup: 1, Charity Shield: 1

Rashford currently sits 44th in the club’s all-time appearance list.

Congratulations to Marcus on another outstanding achievement in his career and here’s to many more games and goals in the red of United.