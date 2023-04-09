Ryan Gravenberch opens up on difficult life at Bayern Munich after Manchester United interest



Former Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch has opened up about his current playing time at Bayern Munich.

The Dutch international has been of interest to the club for a couple of seasons now and they even tried to sign him on loan after he joined Bayern.

Christian Eriksen was injured during the backend of the January transfer window meaning the club had little chance to find a replacement.

However, Bayern rejected Man United’s approaches despite the midfielder not playing many minutes.

Since then, things have not improved for Gravenberch, who has recently opened up about his time at Bayern to Dutch media.

Fabrizio Romano highlighted the interview in a recent tweet on Twitter.

Gravenberch: “I don't regret my decision. I had hoped and expected to be playing more at Bayern but until now it didn't went as expected”. 🔴🇳🇱 “For me this is a pity, but I know how to deal with it”, told @Ajaxshowtimecom. Bayern rejected PL clubs approaches in January. pic.twitter.com/XGt9HNEda9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2023

Even under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Gravenberch has been reduced to a squad role compared to his days at Ajax.

He was an important figure for Erik ten Hag’s previous side, scoring and assisting a couple of goals throughout his time there.

While he has failed to score in the Bundesliga, he has managed one in cup competitions but he is far from breaking into the starting eleven.

The midfield pivot involving Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are ahead in the pecking order at the moment and don’t look like dropping down to the bench any time soon.

Whether United go in for Gravenberch in the summer remains yet to be seen as Erik ten Hag might prefer a more in-form target.

Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham seem the most likely to be of interest to the manager.

