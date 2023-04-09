The Premier League are discussing a broadcasting package that will save Man United fans a fortune

The Premier League are discussing plans to ditch Sky and BT Sports with a view to broadcasting matches from their own platform.

As reported by The Mirror, talks are ongoing surrounding the logistics of the potential groundbreaking move.

It’s believed there will be at least one more multi-partner deal that will include the external platforms before any potential switch to the single site broadcast.

The Premier League are proposing one site, one platform, where fans can enjoy all of the league’s games for a single price.

This would put a stop to the multiple subscriptions fans are having to pay and will allow the Premier League to dictate kick off and broadcast times.

The idea is to help the fans who watch games at the grounds, as well as the supporters who cannot attend matches.

With the schedule solely in the Premier League hands, the logistics of the fixtures will be completely down to them.

Therefore, the potential to control fixture times and eliminate the anti-social kick off times with regard to travel etc. could come as a major relief to fans.

Premier League teams would also see the benefit from the switch, with the financial implications only helping the league and its stakeholders.

Sky, on the other hand, will be the biggest losers if the decision was taken, having controlled the market of Premier League broadcasts since the league’s inception in 1992.

BT have also become big players in the broadcasting game, rivalling Sky like no other in recent years.

The one platform proposal does make a lot of sense at face value, with fans across the country screaming for a simpler, cheaper access to games for many a year.