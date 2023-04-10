Championship starlet Amad Diallo opens up on signing for Manchester United

Amad Diallo is having a whirlwind of a season on loan at Sunderland.

The Ivory Coast International has been in sparkling form for the Wearsiders and remains their highest goal-scorer with 11 goals in 31 appearances in the Championship.

Amad initially struggled for game-time at the Stadium of Light and failed to make any meaningful contributions on his first five appearances for the Black Cats.

Many at the time were speculating about his future and ridiculing his £17 million price tag.

The 20-year-old could have quite easily buckled under the pressure just as many talented youngsters have before him but Amad put his head down, worked his socks off and the results have been nothing short of sensational.

Signed by United in 2021, along with Facundo Pellistri after the Red Devils missed out on Jadon Sancho following a long and protracted transfer saga, Amad’s impact was immediate.

He scored a brace on his first appearance for the United U23s and marked his European debut at Old Trafford with a crucial header against Milan within minutes of coming off the bench.

In a recent interview with Fourfourtwo, the young Ivorian spoke at length about signing for the 20-time English champions and the pressures of playing for a club of such stature .

Amad deliberated, “I know it was a lot of money, but I didn’t really think about that; there’s no reason to worry about things you can’t influence.

“I was so happy to sign for Manchester United: it’s a club with a massive history, famous all around the world.

“I remember my first training session after I joined: I was very nervous; there were some huge stars in the dressing room and I was looking around thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m here’.

“It was incredible to make my debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, too.

“I haven’t shown my best for them yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United.”

For now, Amad remains a key man for Sunderland.

Blessed with quick feet, immaculate vision and a wide range of passing, the Ivorian has developed into a player with maturity far beyond his years.

His natural skill-set is now complimented by his intelligent reading of the game and he has been, by a country mile, the most potent attacking outlet for the Wearsiders this season.

Diallo has made nine senior appearances for United, including three in the PL, but there is a distinct possibility that those numbers will go up, once he returns to Old Trafford this summer.

Having had a mixed spell on loan at Rangers last term, the onus was on the young man to display his mettle in a difficult setting such as the Championship, and considering how he has thrived this season, it seems Amad has passed the test with flying colours.

