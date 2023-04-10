Eric Cantona and Patrice Evra shortlisted by Match of the Day panel as best French Premier League stars

Match of the Day have released their list of top ten French players to have played in the Premier League.

As reported on the BBC official website, in their latest installment of their ‘top ten’ podcast, the panel of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards made the selections.

Players were chosen from the Premier League era only (1992-today).

Manchester United had two players on the list — full-back Patrice Evra and the mercurial Eric Cantona.

Cantona’s 156 appearances, 70 goals and 56 assists tell only half the story of the iconic Frenchman.

Signed from rivals Leeds midway through the 1992/93 campaign, Cantona’s impact on the United side stretched far beyond what stats could ever explain.

Cantona’s energy, aura and class provided the catalyst for United’s first league success in close to thirty years.

Cantona carried United’s ‘Class of ’92’ through their tender years with a raft of big goals in big games to give them the platform for success in the early years of the Premier League.

Cantona won four Premier League titles as well as the personal accolade of winning the Football Writers’ Player of the Year award in 1995/96.

United won the double that season with Cantona scoring a typical last-minute winner in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Patrice Evra was United’s other entry for his consistent performances during his 278 appearances for the club. Evra scored 7 goals and recorded 21 assists and kept 98 clean sheets during his time at Old Trafford.

Evra, like Eric, was signed midway through a season (2005/06) and suffered a debut to forget at The City of Manchester stadium where he was hooked at half-time during a sobering defeat.

However, the full-back recovered admirably and went on to become one of the finest full-backs to have played for United.

His consistency, pace and ability to attack as well as defend gave Sir Alex Ferguson his perfect left-back for the best part of a decade, winning five Premier League titles along the way.

A raft of Arsenal stars made up a large part of the rest of the list — Thierry Henry, Emmanuel Petit, Nicolas Anelka, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires were all chosen.

David Ginola, Claude Makelele and N’golo Kante were the others who were shortlisted.

