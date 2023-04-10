Erik ten Hag has asked Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave Manchester United in the summer



Ever since Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Manchester United, he has been looking to add quality in the right-back spot.

Pre-season performance suggested that Diogo Dalot had become the undisputed starter and that trend continued till the World Cup break.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a regular starter under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, found chances hard to come by in the first phase of the season due to a mixture of injury and his inability to impress while going forward.

AWB has enjoyed a mixed spell under ETH

The former Crystal Palace full-back accumulated a grand total of four minutes of action pre-World Cup but Dalot’s injury during the World Cup presented him with the chance to come back into the scheme of things.

And Wan-Bissaka has certainly taken his chances and he has started nine out of the 15 Premier League games since the Qatar showpiece event.

His superior defending ability has seen the Dutch boss prefer him over the Portuguese, especially in games where the opposition are expected to keep hold of possession.

But there have been no reports regarding a contract extension with regards to Wan-Bissaka whose deal runs out in 2024 with the club holding the option of extending it by a year. However, the club are in discussions with Dalot.

That might be the biggest indicator as to whom the manager prefers in that position. Dalot is certainly more gifted going forwards while Wan-Bissaka enjoys the defensive side of things.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Jeremie Frimpong and that might suggest one of the duo will be departing in the summer.

ETH’s vision means AWB might be gone next summer

According to Football Insider, the 25-year-old from London might be the one to make way. It is clear from the links with Frimpong that Ten Hag wants an attacking full-back rather than Wan-Bissaka who excels in his defensive duties.

“Erik ten Hag has told Man United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka that he is free to leave this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“It is understood that the Frimpong deal being agreed would accelerate Wan-Bissaka‘s exit this summer,” the report mentioned.

The former Eagles star will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave with his former club and West Ham in the running for his signature.

