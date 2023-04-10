Erik ten Hag lines up three Dutch defenders to solve Manchester United ‘problem position’



Erik ten Hag is deciding between three Dutch players to add to his Manchester United squad as he looks to bolster the defence.

The manager identified right back as a possible ‘problem position’ early on in the season and, despite some good performances from Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this term, the Red Devils are thought to still be keen to improve upon their current options.

With Wan-Bissaka, in particular, considering his options and attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, there may well be a gap in the squad come the summer.

Diogo Dalot is also yet to agree a new contract, with both players’ deals currently set to expire at the end of next season.

Should either leave, it would make a fullback a priority signing in the next transfer window and, according to Graeme Bailey of TeamTalk, Ten Hag has a three-man shortlist prepared.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen appears to be the top target for the role.

His ability to contribute to his team’s offensive game is outstanding, with his excellent dribbling skill and lightning speed something that United would surely benefit from as they look to improve their right flank.

Jurrien Timber was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, and a revival of that interest could also be on the cards. While the Ajax man has played the vast majority of his senior career as a central defender, he has played as a fullback at points and could be an interesting option in an inverted role.

Ten Hag has oftentimes asked his fullback to support his midfielders with underlapping runs and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Timber could be brought in to play a similar role at United to the ones played by Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones at Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

The third option, TeamTalk report, is Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan. He is perhaps the most high-profile option and would offer plenty of physicality in the position.

While he is perhaps the most ‘ready-made’ candidate, there are some concerns over his technical quality. Dumfries seems more like a player suited to a Jose Mourinho side than one put together by Ten Hag.

Bailey also reports that “One big name that has been offered to United is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard,” and, as reported by The Peoples Person earlier this morning, a domino effect could see the Frenchman become a wildcard option.