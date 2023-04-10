Erik ten Hag unaware of transfer budget as he attempts to plan summer spending spree

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and clubs are plotting moves for players who are on their respective manager’s wish lists.

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer, with Erik ten Hag hoping to be given the tools to mount a serious title charge next year after a season of progress.

However, as reported by caughtoffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed an early issue for the United boss.

With the club in the middle of a takeover, the Dutchman is unaware of the funds at his disposal in the summer. The money available will determine the profile of his targets.

United are almost certain to add a centre-forward to their ranks but Ten Hag is unclear on what, if any, funds will be leftover for further reinforcements.

In his column, Romano confirms United’s interest in a striker but reiterated the lack of clarity surrounding additional funds.

“The Red Devils’ priority in the summer window remains signing a new striker. The problem is though that the budget is still unclear so Erik Ten Hag does not know how much money may be left over for a midfielder,” wrote Romano.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the names that won’t go away as the players tipped to spearhead Ten Hag’s attack next season.

However, neither of the players are going to come cheap, with both Napoli and Tottenham demanding north of £100 million for their respective prized assets.

Ten Hag has proven he can be shrewd in the market, not only at United but during his time at Ajax.

The United manager knows that more than just a goal scorer is required if United are to challenge at the top of the Premier League and may have to settle on a cheaper option up top in order to bring in further quality across the park.

One thing is for sure. Ten Hag will be desperate for an outcome to the potential sale of the club one way or another as he plots United’s route back to the top.

