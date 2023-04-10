Manchester United Adrien Rabiot no closer to agreeing a contract extension at Juventus

Manchester United transfer target Adrien Rabiot is no closer to agreeing a contract extension at current club, Juventus.

As reported by Italian media, Juve are desperate for the player to agree terms on a deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

Rabiot was subject to interest from United last summer, but a deal couldn’t be struck due to a breakdown regarding wages.

The Frenchman has gone on to have an excellent season for Juventus and is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Journalists say it “doesn’t seem real” for Juventus to let a player of Rabiot’s quality potentially leave for free.

Rabiot is reportedly open to staying in Italy, but his decision will hinge on whether Juve qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

Juventus were hit with a 15-point deduction halfway through the season, leaving qualification for Europe’s top competition in doubt.

Max Allegri’s men sit 7th in Serie A, eight points behind AC Milan, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Juve’s best chance of qualification looks to be through the Europa League, with the winners automatically earning a place in the Champions League next season.

Interestingly, United have been drawn on the same half of the draw as Juventus, with the sides on course to meet in the semi-final, should they get past their respective quarter-final opponents.

Should United go on to knock Juventus out of Europe this season, they will not just reach the final but also give themselves a boost in their pursuit of Rabiot.

The midfielder has hit ten goals for Juve this season and enjoyed a fine World Cup, which saw France only an agonizing penalty shootout away from winning the trophy.

With Rabiot potentially available on a free transfer in the summer, a deal would represent an economical option for Erik ten Hag to bolster his numbers and quality.

However, should United move for Rabiot, they will face competition from European giants who are also monitoring his situation closely.