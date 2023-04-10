Manchester United legend Bryan Robson involved in minor car accident

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was involved in a car crash before United’s weekend win against Everton at Old Trafford.

As reported by The Sun, Robson was on his way to the stadium for the lunch time kick-off when the incident occurred.

Thankfully, Robbo suffered no physical damage and appeared from the car unscathed, discussing the incident with the local authorities.

There was damage to Robson’s car boot and bumper with the other vehicle hitting him from behind, as confirmed by an onlooker.

“I didn’t see the other vehicle involved but it looks like his car had been clobbered from the behind,” said the witness.

Robbo was dressed in his club suit at the time of the incident. Robson is a club ambassador.

The former midfield man is undoubtedly one of United’s greatest ever players, having played 470 games for the club over a thirteen year spell.

Robson scored 103 goals for United and was the driving force behind Sir Alex Ferguson‘s formative years at the club, laying the foundations for an era of dominance for the club.

He did eventually make it to Old Trafford on Saturday, where he was spotted in the crowd for United’s important victory.

The former United captain saw Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial score in either half to hand United a comfortable win and keep them well-placed in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now won back-to-back league games after losing to top four rivals Newcastle last weekend.

Robson is thankfully fit and well and ready throw his support behind Ten Hag and his men as they battle on three fronts in the final stretch of what has been a marathon season.

United have an Europa League quarter-final and FA Cup semifinal coming up as well as key league games this month in what could prove to be the defining few weeks of their season.

