Manchester United pair Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes face Europa League suspension risk



After regaining their top-four status in the Premier League, Manchester United will now turn their attention to the Europa League.

The Red Devils will face a struggling Sevilla side in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Thursday at Old Trafford and they will be keen to continue their good form this season.

Erik ten Hag will be eyeing two more trophies — the Europa League and the FA Cup after already adding the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Casemiro’s return

The game will also be significant as midfield general Casemiro will return to first-team action after missing out on four domestic games due to a suspension.

The Reds have sorely missed the Brazilian and have lacked the personnel to retain control of proceedings. With Christian Eriksen also back from injury, it could prove to be a great night if the pair can click once again.

However, the former Real Madrid man will need to be wary as there is a chance he might receive his fourth suspension of the campaign in case he sees yellow.

And the same applies to Bruno Fernandes as well. The ever-present Portuguese has had to play in a deeper role in the absence of Casemiro where he has excelled.

If both get suspended ahead of the second-leg, it will be a huge blow for Ten Hag as then he might be short of options once again heading into such a crucial period.

Casemiro, Bruno suspension risk

Despite a difficult season, Sevilla cannot be underestimated due to their pedigree in the competition. They will try and contain things at Old Trafford before going all out at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

And because of that, Ten Hag will be hoping to choose from a full squad ahead of the second leg and will inform the pair about the need to maintain discipline.

The Portugal international picked up cards against Barcelona during the second leg as well as in the first leg against Real Betis.

Casemiro saw both against former arch-rivals Barcelona.

