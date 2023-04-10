Manchester United to go all out for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati this summer

Manchester United trounced Sean Dyche’s Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to consolidate their position in the race for top four.

The Red Devils continue to impress under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, who has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water.

However, the 20-time-English-Champions are nowhere close to being the final article, and the club will be on the lookout for reinforcements in the summer, with several names being floated around.

Curiously, one such name is Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

The prodigiously talented youngster burst onto the scene in 2019, becoming the youngest player to feature for the Blaugrana in over 80 years.

He would go on to score his first International goal on his first start for Spain against Ukraine, becoming their youngest-ever goalscorer at the tender age of just 17 years and 311 days, casually breaking another record which had stood for nearly 95 years.

Fati would inherit the legendary number 10 shirt from Lionel Messi after the Argentine’s unfortunate exit from Nou Camp, but injury problems have derailed his development of late.

He has featured in 25 La Liga games for Barcelona this term, but only ten have been starts.

Fati’s father, who also serves as his agent, recently called on the youngster to quit Nou Camp in an explosive rant aimed at the club and the management, and it looks like he may get his wish sooner than he expected.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Fati’s time at Barcelona could soon be up, with the 20-year-old set to be among a series of ‘forced exits’ this summer.

The report claims that the player’s camp has made it known that several clubs, ‘especially Manchester United, are interested in obtaining his services.

Ferran Torres and Raphinha are also on the casualty list and may find themselves headed for the exit door.

Fati’s stock has dropped drastically over the years, and the Spanish International finds himself valued at just £ 31 million in the current market.

If United can play their cards right and offer a substantial sum in the summer, they could find themselves a gem of a player at a relative bargain.

More to follow.