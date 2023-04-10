Manchester United told exactly how much David Raya will cost in the summer



Manchester United have been told exactly how much Brentford’s David Raya will cost should they try to sign the goalkeeper in the summer.

The Red Devils will need to add to their numbers between the sticks, with all three shot stoppers in the current squad leaving in June, as things stand.

Jack Butland’s loan spell comes to an end just as Tom Heaton and David de Gea are set to see their contracts expire.

While the latter has been offered a new deal on reduced terms, the parties are yet to reach an agreement on an extension.

Even if the Spaniard does stay on, it is entirely possible that Erik ten Hag will look to recruit a goalkeeper more in keeping with his general principles.

An ability to sweep off his line and play out from the back could prove invaluable to the manager’s attempts to instil a more proactive, possession-orientated style of football at Old Trafford.

Raya would certainly fit that bill, and with his own contract set to expire at the end of next season, he could prove to be a shrewd addition.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, a move is very much on the cards.

“David Raya will not sign a new deal, no changes on his future as many important clubs are monitoring him closely for the summer,” he said.

“Understand Brentford will ask €40m fee for Raya – while player position is clear: he hopes for top club move.”

Whether United will have €40m to spare on a new goalkeeper remains to be seen, with Ten Hag in dire need of a striker while also targeting a new midfielder and a right back this summer.

But should the club fail to agree fresh terms with David de Gea, they may find themselves will little choice but to prioritise the position.