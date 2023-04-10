Manchester United’s potential new owners unlikely to oversee summer transfer window



Manchester United’s takeover process is in its decisive stages, with bidders becoming increasingly frustrated at the stalling of proceedings.

The two public bidders, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, lodged their second offer on the 23rd and 24th of March, respectively.

While none are said to match the Glazers’ asking price, the pair are confident in their proposals of acquiring United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), there is growing concern among those around that club that the new owner might not be in place to oversee the summer transfer window.

United need to strengthen in key areas in the summer if they are to challenge for top honours next season.

We previously covered Fabrizio Romano‘s piece on how Erik ten Hag does not know his transfer budget yet.

This could be a significant obstacle in how United plans their transfer strategy.

The report goes on to state:

“Both parties had been given extended deadlines to place their bids after struggling in what was a short timeframe instigated by Raine Group, the US merchant bankers in charge of the process.”

“At one stage, with time thought to be of the essence, those involved expected to hear back in around seven days’ time.”

“But that has not happened, and Sportsmail understands that the situation has caused frustration and even annoyance in some quarters.”

It could be a ploy to force either bidder to increase the price.

US-based Elliott Investment Management is said to be keen on investing in a partial stake in the club.

