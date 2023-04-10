On-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish blasted by Hibernian manager for conceding late penalty



Will Fish has been publicly lambasted by Hibernian manager Lee Johnson after conceding a penalty against Dundee United on Saturday.

After coming into the side in January, Fish enjoyed a good spell scoring two goals and helping the Edinburgh club go six matches unbeaten.

Back to back losses to the Old Firm clubs though has seen Hibernian lose form and now after a four-game losing streak, Hibs have dropped down to sixth place in the table.

The most recent loss came after they conceded a late penalty to Dundee United which left manager Lee Johnson fuming and he lashed out at Fish saying, “It’s a ridiculous challenge to make. Ridiculous.”

“He actually had a chance to make amends at the other end, but I felt the big moment was Élie Youan’s opportunity towards the end. Who’d be a football manager? Human beings, eh?”

“Disappointed with the result. I thought the performance was better, technically,” the manager was quoted as saying by Football Scotland.

The challenge came after the ball was flicked into the box but Fish’s swinging leg looked to have made no contact with Steven Fletcher who went down theatrically as Fish’s hand fell on his shoulder.

Will Fish’s apparent ‘ridiculous’ challenge to give away a penalty against Dundee United. Looks like no contact from his leg and a mere arm on the shoulder, very soft if anything. Ridiculous for a manager to publicly lambast a 20 year old over that. #MUFC #Hibs pic.twitter.com/H9p8nyqEgy — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) April 10, 2023

The soft nature of the foul makes it surprising to see the manager publicly condemn the young defender.

Despite this, it was reported last month that Hibernian were keen to make Fish’s stay in Scotland permanent.

Enjoying his first spell in senior football, Fish is a highly rated product of United’s academy and captained United and England through the age groups.

A composed and technical defender who reads the game well, Fish’s timidness was his biggest barrier into senior football which he has began to overcome in recent months.

It remains to be seen if this turns out to be turning point in the 20 year old’s time in Scotland or whether he will continue in Johnson’s plans and retain his starting spot against rivals Hearts next weekend.

Long term questions are raised now though on whether Fish should put his long-term development in the hands of a manager so quick to throw him under the bus publicly.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.