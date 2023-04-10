‘Patrice Evra mark two’: Manchester United readying bid for AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi

Manchester United consolidated their position in the race for top four with a convincing 2-0 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have performed admirably under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, bringing an end to a six-year trophy drought at Wembley with victory in the Carabao Cup final.

With the parasitic Glazers finally on the verge of completing the sale of the club, times are looking bright for the red half of Manchester.

No matter which new owner takes over the club, United will be on the lookout for reinforcements in the summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent months.

One name that keeps popping up is that of AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi.

The 25-year-old centre back has had an excellent campaign thus far for Les Monégasques, starting in all but one of their league fixtures this term.

Disasi was also called up to France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, in place of injured PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

He made his debut in a 1–0 group stage defeat to Tunisia, becoming the first French debutant in a World Cup in over 50 years.

Disasi would feature two more times for Les Bleus in Qatar, including a cameo in the thrilling final against Argentina, but was unable to help his side retain the coveted trophy.

Aside from United, the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have also tracked the progress of the talented defender with a view to a permanent signing this summer.

In a recent interview with Givemesport, transfer guru Dean Jones spoke out about the Red Devils’ interest in Disasi,

“He’s a different sort of player, but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway.

“His ceiling is high, he has as a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I’m told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one.”

With doubt surrounding the futures of club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, United’s long standing interest in Disasi might just culminate in a transfer enquiry come May.

According to the Daily Mail, Monaco are prepared to sell Disasi this summer, for a fee of around £44million.

It seems a fair price for a gifted, versatile CB who fits the mould of the kind of defender Erik ten Hag prefers and at just 25, is yet to reach the peak of his powers.

More to follow.

