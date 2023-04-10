Queens Park Rangers could appoint Erik ten Hag’s former assistant Michael Reiziger



Queens Park Rangers are close to appointing Ajax coach Michael Reiziger who previously worked under Erik ten Hag.

His current contract with Ajax expires at the end of the season with the Championship club showing huge interest in acquiring his services.

The 49-year-old could be about to join Ten Hag in England but not with Manchester United.

Football Insider reports that Reiziger is interested in stepping into management and wants to make his next steps in English football.

The former Dutch international helped the current United manager win three league titles at Ajax.

He joined the club in 2017 to manage the reserves before being promoted to help with the first-team.

Reiziger didn’t join United who have Ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag but could still make the move to England this summer.

QPR are currently sat in 21st place in the Championship despite the impressive start to the season.

Ethan Laird, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been impressive at times this season.

However, the club are just one point above the relegation zone and will need to have a spectacular end to the season if they want to survive the battle.

Reiziger has already experienced managing at senior level after being the caretaker manager of Ajax in 2017 following Marcel Keizer’s sacking.

He will no doubt want to make the next step in his career and that could involve a sensational move to England.

The article reports that QPR are eager to replace Ainsworth with Reiziger despite the current manager only joining a couple of months ago.

Ten Hag will no doubt wish his former coach the very best of luck and could even send more United players on loan to a manager who he can trust.

