Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray praises Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo

Sunderland boss Toy Mowbray has once again praised Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

Amad has spent the season on loan at The Stadium of Light and has been integral to their playoff push.

As reported by The Northern Echo, Mowbray was full of praise for the young man, who is enjoying a fine season under his tutelage.

“Amad is a wonderful talent. He’s just a good footballer who picks the right pass, makes the right decisions, gets the weight of the ball right,” said Mowbray

Amad’s performance earned him a recall to the Ivory Coast set-up, and Mowbray has admitted it took time for him to get back to his best after the call-up.

“We know that it took him a week or so after the international break to get back up to speed,” he said.

The Sunderland boss knows that Amad will have to play a vital role if The Black Cats are to secure an unlikely playoff spot.

Mowbray’s side currently sits six points outside the playoffs, with just six games remaining.

Amad is into double figures for goals this season and has excelled for the Championship side, with his latest strike coming in Sunderland’s pulsating 4-4 draw with Hull on Friday.

The 20 year old’s performances on Wearside will undoubtedly have caught Erik ten Hag’s eye, with Amad desperate to get his United career up and running.

Things haven’t gone entirely to plan for the Ivorian since his move from Atalanta in the January of 2021, having played just nine times for the club.

Amad’s goal for United came against AC Milan in the Europa League, and the winger hopes to bring his excellent form for Sunderland back to Old Trafford for next season and beyond.