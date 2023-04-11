Amad Diallo nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the Year award



Academy stars often leave Manchester United on loan never to be seen again, but this season, one in particular has been sensational.

Amad Diallo has been one of Sunderland’s best players and has helped his team climb the table and retain an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.

Last weekend, the Ivorian had a hand in all four goals as the Black Cats drew with Hull City.

He has drawn praise from manager Tony Mowbray throughout the season and his endeavours has now been recognized by the Football League.

Diallo has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Simply sensational ✨ Amad has been nominated for the @SkyBetChamp Young Player of the Season award! Thoroughly deserved, @Amaddiallo_19! 👏🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/Q1r6ChTcMS — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 11, 2023

His loan club announced the news, tweeting “Simply sensational” to describe the United youngster.

The 20 year old joined United from Atalanta for €21 million in 2020, having played less than 20 minutes of senior football. The move was much criticized at the time as a knee-jerk panic buy when United failed to land Jadon Sancho after chasing him all summer.

He could not be registered until January 2021 and after a few reserve appearances, an injury then prevented him going out on loan until a year later, when he joined Rangers for the send half of last season.

That loan proved to be a disappointment, with Amad failing to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

Under Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, however, the young winger has thrived.

Competition for wing spots at United is fierce, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri all jostling for places. Mason Greenwood could also be reinstated in the near future.

However, on the form he has shown lately at the Stadium of Light, Diallo could well find himself back at Old Trafford next season challenging for a starring role.