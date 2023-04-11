Brighton preparing new contract offer for Manchester United target Evan Ferguson



Brighton are hoping to agree terms over a new deal with striker Evan Ferguson in an effort to retain the services of the youngster for a bit longer and to ward off increasing interest in the star.

Ferguson is a reported Manchester United target. The Irishman is greatly admired at Old Trafford.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on Ferguson and view the 18-year-old as the perfect replacement for Harry Kane who could be on his way this summer.

Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one target as the Dutchman seeks to reinforce his options in the attacking department.

Newcastle and Chelsea are additional parties intrigued by Ferguson but the expectation is that the player will remain at the Amex to oversee his development under the watchful eye of Roberto de Zerbi.

The Daily Mail reports, “Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with boy wonder Evan Ferguson before the end of the month – despite strong interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.”

“United want Ferguson this summer, as well as a more experienced striker, while Tottenham see him as an heir apparent to Harry Kane.

“England captain Kane may yet decide to see out his contract and leave on a free next summer with Paris St Germain and Real Madrid now lurking.

Ferguson is not the only Brighton star the Red Devils want to add to their ranks.

The Daily Mail also added that the Seagulls are aware of United’s interest in midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

De Zerbi’s side expects a bevvy of offers for Caicedo and Mac Allister. Brighton are prepared to sell Caicedo and Mac Allister but they will rebuff proposals for Ferguson.

The only way to sway Brighton chiefs from their stance regarding Ferguson is to table a crazy offer that can’t be refused.

