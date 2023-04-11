Christian Eriksen gives his verdict on Andy Carroll’s horror tackle that sidelined him for two months



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has strongly indicated that he harbours no ill feelings towards Reading striker Andy Carroll for his horror tackle that put the Dane out of action for two months.

As United clashed against Reading in January, a reckless tackle from Carroll on Eriksen forced the United man to be taken off.

Eriksen walked off but medical assessments, later on, provided grim conclusions that Eriksen would not be available at least until April.

Carroll was not booked for the foul on Eriksen but was eventually sent off for two bookable offences.

Eriksen featured over the weekend as United beat Everton by two goals to nil. He came off the bench in the latter stages of the game to help the Red Devils seal the win against Sean Dyche’s team.

Speaking on UTD Podcast, Eriksen revealed that he will not seek revenge on Carroll if the two players were to meet on the pitch again.

“No, I’m not that type of person. Maybe in ’99, it was different but no, not that. I don’t have that [little black book], no.”

“For me, it was more the thing I was surprised he didn’t get a yellow card or anything like that. ‘What is this?’ But, no, I’m not in that way [of getting revenge].”

One of the games Eriksen missed during his recovery was the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old had to contend with cheering his teammates while watching from the stands. Eriksen was pictured celebrating and holding the trophy.

However, as per the player, he is yet to receive his Carabao Cup medal.

“I haven’t got it yet, no. I’m supposed to get one. I will get a medal at some point. It’s different though when you don’t play in the final. Obviously [those who played] get it on the pitch, celebrate and do their stuff.”

“And there’s me limping around in a boot, trying not to do too much. But still, you want to be a part of it.”

