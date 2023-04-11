Former coach praises Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has been praised by former coach John van den Brom.

The pair worked together during their spell at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, where Weghorst scored 45 goals in 86 games.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Dutch coach says Weghorst deserves praise for making the absolute most of his career.

“We must not forget that if you always keep working on yourself and keep investing in your career, both on and off the field, you will see that it can lead somewhere. He got the most out of it every day,” said van den Brom.

Weghorst’s loan move to United came from nowhere in the January window, with United desperate for reinforcements up top, after releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract.

The Dutch coach revealed that the move even came as a surprise to Weghorst himself.

“Believe me, he didn’t expect that either. I think Wout is also honest enough to admit that,” he said.

However, van den Brom complimented the work ethic and mentality of his fellow countryman and spoke of his admiration for Weghorst’s career.

“He tries to disguise this by always working hard. As a result, he always remains upright with his mentality. I have a lot of respect for him,” he added.

The big striker’s loan move hasn’t set the world alight statistically but there can be no question over his attitude and commitment to the cause.

Weghorst has struck just twice in his three month spell but has selflessly ran his socks off for his teammates.

It’s unlikley that his loan will be extended at the end of the season but the Dutchman could still have a big part to play in United’s season.

Erik ten Hag’s men are fighting on three fronts, with an Europa League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi-final coming up in April, as well as battling to stay in the top four of the Premier League.

If these are to be Wegorst’s last games in a United shirt, it would be a fitting reward for his hard work if he could leave Manchester having played a part in securing another trophy or two, for himself and the club.