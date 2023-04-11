Juventus join Man United in race to sign Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United consolidated their position in the race for top four with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sean Dyche’s Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have made an encouraging start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, bringing an end to a six year trophy drought with victory in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle in February.

They are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and there is plenty of movement expected in the summer transfer window.

One position under constant discussion is the goalkeeping one.

David de Gea has been the undisputed no.1 under Ten Hag this term, with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton standing in reserve.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out this summer, and there remain doubts over his long term future at the club.

This uncertainty has caused United to be linked with a whole host of goalkeepers, including Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Initially signed from Lokomotivi Tbilisi in 2021 on a one-year loan deal for Valencia’s reserve side in the Tercera División, Mamardashvili impressed then los Ches manager José Bordalás during pre-season, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The Georgian shot-stopper kept eight clean sheets in just 18 league appearances last season, earning rave reviews.

He has carried on his good form this term, and his performances have not gone unnoticed with the likes of United, Chelsea and Tottenham eagerly tracking his progress.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Juventus have also taken a shine to the Valencia shot-stopper with a view to a permanent signing in the summer.

The report does go on to mention that the Old Lady are aware that Mamardashvili’s heart may already be set on a move to England, with his representatives having met Chelsea’s delegation in London during their recent stalemate in the league against Liverpool.

The free-spending Blues are prioritising the signing of a goalkeeper to replace current no. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, who despite having worked his way back into the good graces of the Stamford Bridge faithful, remains dispensable.

Mamardashvili has a contract until 2027 at the Mestalla, and Valencia will no doubt hold out for a very high bid for one of their best players.

The 22-year-old’s burgeoning ascent through the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable, and it seems only a matter of time before he is snapped up by a top side.

Despite correctly being hailed as a United legend, David de Gea is not a competent passer, does not sweep well enough, and struggles to claim crosses, all three qualities that form the bedrock of the modern day sweeper keeper.

Standing at 6’6, Mamardashvili excels at all of the aforementioned attributes, and would be an excellent long term signing for the Red Devils.