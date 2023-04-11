Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga set to leave in the summer



Goalscoring has been one of the biggest problems that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had to contend with in his debut season.

The Red Devils have scored the second least goals in the top nine and the Dutch boss has not been helped by the fact that quite a few payers have underperformed in that metric.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, none of the attacking players have hit double digits with Anthony Martial struggling with injury and Wout Weghorst not having the best of loan spells.

Even the wingers have not had a goal-laden term with Anthony Elanga being one of the biggest disappointments under the Dutch manager.

Elanga has been a huge disappointment this season

The Sweden international broke through under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and many had predicted that he would excel under Ten Hag.

But the 20-year-old has managed to make 24 appearances across all competitions with seven of them being starts and managed two assists and no goals.

The United academy graduate has been tried out both on the right wing as well as in his preferred left wing position but he has not set the stage alight in either.

Elanga was the subject of plenty of loan interest in January with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and surprisingly Barcelona chasing his signature.

But with the uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri and the injury problems of Martial, the management had decided that it would be prudent to keep a hold of Elanga.

However, the Swede has hardly played recently and he even admitted that he is frustrated with the lack of minutes this term.

The Peoples Person had revealed that the Reds are open to sending him out on loan as they still feel Elanga has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford and all he needs is regular game-time.

The Daily Mail have now reported that the 20-time English league champions could offload him permanently as the club looks to raise capital in order to increase the budget allocated for Ten Hag.

Elanga to be sold in the summer

“Anthony Elanga is set to leave the club in the summer while Anthony Martial could also be on his way out.

“Sweden international Anthony Elanga has made just 24 appearances in all competitions and only five starts in the Premier League.

“Over 12 clubs are interested in acquiring his signature and the winger is keen for a fresh challenge away from United,” the report added.

Elanga is valued at €25million according to Transfermarkt and United could sell him for even more considering the number of outfits chasing him.

If the club thinks he has the potential to make a mark in the game, it would be wise to add a buy-back clause. With Amad Diallo to come back, Elanga’s short-term future certainly lies away from the club.

