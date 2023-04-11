Manchester United eyeing summer move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey



The right-back position has been a topic of discussion throughout the season for Manchester United with manager Erik ten Hag open to recruiting one more.

The Dutch boss initially preferred Diogo Dalot as the starting full-back with former incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka seeing only four minutes of action in the first half of the season.

But an injury during the World Cup saw the former Crystal Palace finally get his chance and he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands with Ten Hag preferring him in the biggest games.

ETH wants a new RB in the summer

But reports have suggested that because of the former Ajax coach’s preference for a more attacking outlet, Wan-Bissaka could be sold in order to bring in a new name.

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong seems to be among the favourites to move to Manchester in the summer. But a new name has now entered that fray.

According to Turkish Football, Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey is of interest to the 20-time English league champions who have made enquiries with the Turkish giants.

“Manchester United have joined the race to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, sources have told Turkish-Football.

“The Lions have received enquiries from the Red Devils regarding his availability this summer but no official talks or an offer has taken place,” the report detailed.

United have enquired about Sacha Boey

The 22-year-old has made 25 appearances across all competitions and recorded two assists. He had joined the Lions for €1.15million two seasons ago.

In a recent interview with L’equipe where was dubbed “as the best full-back in the Championship”, the France U-20 international had indicated that he was open to leaving and playing in a bigger league next season.

Boey’s current deal with the league leaders still has three years to run and Galatasaray will not be letting the full-back leave for less than €20 million.

United are not the only Premier League club tracking the defender’s progress with Arsenal and Newcastle United also linked with a move for him.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.