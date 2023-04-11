Manchester United players feature as Lionesses unbeaten run ends

England Lionesses unbeaten run has come to an end at the Gtech community stadium as they lost 2-0 to Australia.

It was England’s first loss under Sarina Wiegman, who has led them to lift four trophies since she arrived in September 2021, including the European Championship last year.

It was a shock to the system and that was evident in post match interviews with the team, particularly Captain Leah Williamson, whose error led to the first goal.

“Sometimes in football you have those games. We weren’t as efficient as we usually are, we need to figure out why.”

Despite it being a friendly, the Lionesses have a winning mentality so it was disappointing. However, it is better to lose now than in the World Cup.

Williamson continued, “I’m not one for dwelling on personal things, that first goal has made it worse for me but the whole teams feels really rubbish about losing. It hurts.”

“Absolutely not a setback. You have to take blessings in disguise, it’s maybe not the worst thing that could happen to us. For us to lose tonight gives us a bit of fire.”

Three United players started the match, Ella Toone exited around 60 minutes in after the Matildas kept her quiet, not allowing her to really get into the game.

Alessia Russo was perhaps England’s brightest star, but despite getting into some promising positions, her teammates either failed to pick her out or she couldn’t find the target.

Mary Earps didn’t actually have a lot to do. Australia’s goals came from counter-attacks as England dominated possession with 71%.

The visitors, who are hosting the World Cup later this year, had two shots on target and scored them both.

Speaking to ITV after the loss Sarina Wiegman said, “Most of all in possession we were too slow. They waited for us. You need dynamic movement to stretch them, we didn’t do that well enough.”

Wiegman also saw the positives of losing now, saying “this is the first time we lose, but we always learn. We see things done well and things we have to do better. We have to improve to be at our best at the World Cup. Every game is for learning, and this is a big one.”